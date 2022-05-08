Geraldine Bazán’s mother reveals if she would accept her daughter’s relationship with Alejandro Nones

After that for a long time Rosalba Ortiz, mother of Geraldine Bazangave controversial statements due to her annoyance at the sentimental break between her daughter and actor Gabriel Soto it seemed that the actress’s mother had calmed down with her comments and even wished the best for the father of her granddaughters and his future wife , Irina Baeva.

But now, the communicative mother returned to give her opinion on her daughter’s private and love life. This happened when Doña Rosalba was intervened by the media at the comedian’s XV-year party. Barbara Torresand was asked what she thought about the possible relationship between the actress of “Corona de Esperanza” and her partner Alexander Nones.

“I don’t like anyone. When one is a mother, we don’t like any suitor,” she declared, “No (she would support the relationship if it were formalized). She will know she is smart enough, she has a sixth sense, me too, but she kept it to myself.”exposed Doña Rosalba, implying that the actor does not like it for her daughter.

And it is that Rosalba Ortiz is a difficult mother-in-law to please since Geraldine Bazán, before being very affectionate with her set partner, was dating the businessman, Luis Murillo, owner of a luxury car dealership.

And according to the entertainment journalist, Rafael Martínez, in the radio broadcast of “Flor Rubio’s Spectacular Formula” he revealed that the relationship did not prosper because The actress’s mother did not want to meet her son-in-law and Gabriel Soto’s ex does not want to remarry.