Géraldine Maillet’s companion sees red and knocks out PSG’s “alcoholic” again!

It doesn’t take just one game to change his mind. All football experts will say so. A great player is recognized by his consistency and not by a stroke of genius every five games. Daniel Riolo has known this for years. For this reason and his experience, the companion of Géraldine Maillet is not tender with the PSG striker, Neymar. Not convinced since the player’s arrival in the capital, Daniel Riolo is even less convinced by attending the last performances of the former Barcelona player and in particular that in the return match of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Despite a success in the first leg, Mbappé’s teammates were taken out by those of Karim Benzema. Apart from the French genius, all the Parisian players put on a dismal spectacle, so we had the impression that none of them wanted to fight to win. A “show” that did not please Daniel Riolo at all. The sports journalist pointing the finger at Neymar’s attitude for several weeks, making some revelations about his state of health. “Neymar is no longer training. He sometimes arrives at training in a terrible state, not able to train, alcoholic limit. Neymar is at a stage where he is in revenge”he revealed in the After d’RMC.

We need more!

But since this rant, Neymar delivered an XXL performance during the last league match with PSG. It was enough for his fervent supporters to challenge Daniel Riolo and show him that he was wrong. Géraldine Maillet’s companion was quick to respond to the haters by reminding them that it was “only” Lorient and that a good performance every five games was not enough to convince him.

“Mdr #Neymar who responds to this puppet of @DanielRiolowrote a twittos before the principal concerned answered him: “The only valid answer is when he makes more than 50% of the matches, when he is good in the UCL and when he trains properly… he is a player that nobody wants anymore apart from a handful of fake empty-headed PSG supp… so his answer frankly….. crummy”. One thing is certain, it will take much more than a simple match to seduce Daniel Riolo.

See also: Photos – Who is really Daniel Riolo, the companion of Géraldine Maillet? 4 things to know about him!

