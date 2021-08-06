Entertainment

Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo in the trailer for the new thriller by Joe Carnahan

Copshop, the trailer for the new unleashed action thriller by Joe Carnahan with Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo.

Judging from the trailer, Copshop it might be one of the best movies of Joe Carnahan, with the usual ingredients of the director: violence, action and irony in abundance, in the story of a scammer, Teddy Murretto, played by Frank Grillo, who angered the wrong people, and on whose head hangs a death sentence that the killer played by Gerard Butler tries to perform … with several complications. This is the official plot of the film that will be released in America on September 17:

While traversing the Nevada desert in a bullet-riddled Crown Vic, con man Teddy Murretto devises a desperate plan to escape deadly killer Bob Viddick (Butler). He treacherously hits novice agent Valery Young (Alexis Louder) to be arrested and locked up in a small town police station. But the prison cannot protect Murretto for long, and Viddick manages to get himself incarcerated, waiting in a nearby cell to carry out his mission. When the arrival of a rival killer (Toby Huss) wreaks havoc, escalating threats force Viddick to get creative if he wants to get the job done and escape this explosive situation.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, there are also in the cast Chad L. Coleman, Ryan O’Nan, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Robert Walker-Branchaud, Kaiwi Lyman, Christopher Michael Holley, Marshall Cook And Tracey Bonner.

