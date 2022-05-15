Gerard Butler’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Gerard James Butler was born in Paisley (Scotland) on November 13, 1969. Scottish film and television producer and actor. His debut in the world of cinema was with the feature film Mrs Brown (1997)following his participation in the James Bond film Tomorrow never dies (1997).

We collect his 10 best movies as an actor ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

Hunter Killer: Hunting in the deep God’s Soldier Thieves game: The perfect heist Postcript I love you Chasing Mavericks The Phantom of the Opera RocknRolla an exemplary citizen 300 dear frankie

Hunter Killer: Hunting in the deep

Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, Google Play Store, AppleTV and RakutenTV

Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Year: 2018

Director: Donovan Marsh

IMDb Score: 6.6

Starring Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Common, Linda Cardellini, Toby Stephens Y Michael Nyqvist. It had a budget of $40 million and raised more than $29 million. Feature film based on the novel Firing Point (2012) from Don Keith Y george wallace. Report a group of SEALs aboard a submarine. The objective of the mission is none other than to rescue the president of Russia who has been captured by a rebel faction of the Russian army itself.

God’s Soldier

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin and FlixOlé

Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes

Year 2011

Director: Marc Forster

IMDb Score: 6.7

Starring Gerard ButlerMichelle Monaghan Y Michael Shannon. It had a budget of $30 million and it was a failure at the box office, barely raising $3.3 million. The feature film starring ButlerIt is based on the life of Sam Childersan ex-drug dealer who hit rock bottom after beating a man to near death and a former member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. The shooting of the film was carried out in Michigan (USA).

Thieves game: The perfect heist

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes

Year: 2018

Director: Christian Gudegast

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Y Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. More of $80 million grossed at the box office worldwide from a budget of 30 million dollars. The film recounts a group of thieves who plan to steal $120 million of the Los Angeles Federal Reserve. And at this point, the department of the Sheriff from The Angels led by ‘The Great Nick’ and played by Gerard Butlerwill do everything possible to prevent those plans.

Postcript I love you

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, RakutenTV and PlutoTV

Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes

Year 2007

Director: Richard LaGravenese

IMDb Score: 7.0

Starring Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler, Lisa Kudrow, Gina Gershon, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kathy Bates, Harry Connick Jr. Y James Marsters. The film’s script is based on the novel of the same name by the Irish writer cecelia ahern he wrote in 2004. The budget for the film was $30 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $156 million.

Chasing Mavericks

Platform: RakutenTV, AppleTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Year 2012

Director: Curtis Hanson and Michael Apted

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Gerard Butler, Jonny Weston, Elisabeth Shue Y abigail spencer. It had a budget of $20 million and did not get a good reception at the box office to obtain benefits because they barely collected 8 million dollars around the world. It is an American biographical drama about the life of the American surfer Jay Moriarity (interpreted by Johnny Weston).

The Phantom of the Opera

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Year: 2004

Director: Joel Schumacher

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Miranda Richardson, Minnie Driver, Simon Callow, Ciarán Hinds Y Jennifer Ellison. More of $154 million grossed at the box office worldwide from a budget of $70 million. The Phantom of the Opera (The Phantom of the Opera in its original title) is the latest film adaptation of the novel by Gaston Leroux. Gerard Butler played Erik, The Phantom of the Opera.

RocknRolla

Platform: Movistar+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 54 minutes

Year 2008

Director: Guy Richie

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Gerard Butler, Tom Wilkinson, Thandie Newton, Mark Strong, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Karel Roden Y Toby Kebbell. It had a budget of $18 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $25 million Worldwide. In this feature film, Gerard Butler played the role of a Scottish gangster named Uno Dos (OneTwo).

an exemplary citizen

Platform: AppleTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 49 minutes

Year 2009

Director: F. Gary Gray

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler, Bruce McGill, Colm Meaney, Leslie Bibb, Michael Irby Y Regina Hall. It had a budget of 50 million dollars and managed to collect at the box office more than $126 million. The feature film, set in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (USA), recounts the break-in of two thieves who enter the home of engineer Clyde Shelton (played by Gerard Butler), whom they gag and leave without the possibility of defending themselves. One of the robbers rapes and kills his wife and his daughter.

300

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Year 2007

Director: Zack Snyder

IMDb Score: 7.6

Starring Gerard Butler, Lena Headey, David Wenham, Rodrigo Santoro, Vincent Regan Y Michael Fassbender. It is a feature film of the (epic) action film genre. A film adaptation of the comic book series Frank Millerwhich tells the Battle of Thermopylae. It had a budget of $70 million and it was a real block buster at the box office worldwide grossing more than $456 million.

dear frankie

Platform: RakutenTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes

Year: 2004

Director: Shona Auerbach

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Emily MortimerGerard Butler Y Anna Hepburn. In this production, the British filmmaker Shona Auerbach opens with a feature film of the drama genre that unravels the secrets of the relationship between mother and son. Emily Mortimer plays the mother and in this case, Gerard Butler is the stranger who pretends to be the father of franky. The small Jack McElhoneis who plays the role of franky. dear frankie grossed at the box office 3 million dollars based on an estimated budget around the 4 million dollars.

References: Justwatch