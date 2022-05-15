Gerard Butler’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online
Gerard James Butler was born in Paisley (Scotland) on November 13, 1969. Scottish film and television producer and actor. His debut in the world of cinema was with the feature film Mrs Brown (1997)following his participation in the James Bond film Tomorrow never dies (1997).
We collect his 10 best movies as an actor ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.
Hunter Killer: Hunting in the deep
- Platform: HBO Max, Movistar+, Google Play Store, AppleTV and RakutenTV
- Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes
- Year: 2018
- Director: Donovan Marsh
- IMDb Score: 6.6
Starring Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman, Common, Linda Cardellini, Toby Stephens Y Michael Nyqvist. It had a budget of $40 million and raised more than $29 million. Feature film based on the novel Firing Point (2012) from Don Keith Y george wallace. Report a group of SEALs aboard a submarine. The objective of the mission is none other than to rescue the president of Russia who has been captured by a rebel faction of the Russian army itself.
God’s Soldier
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Filmin and FlixOlé
- Duration: 2 hours and 9 minutes
- Year 2011
- Director: Marc Forster
- IMDb Score: 6.7
Starring Gerard ButlerMichelle Monaghan Y Michael Shannon. It had a budget of $30 million and it was a failure at the box office, barely raising $3.3 million. The feature film starring ButlerIt is based on the life of Sam Childersan ex-drug dealer who hit rock bottom after beating a man to near death and a former member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. The shooting of the film was carried out in Michigan (USA).
Thieves game: The perfect heist
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos
- Duration: 2 hours and 20 minutes
- Year: 2018
- Director: Christian Gudegast
- IMDb Score: 7.0
Starring Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, O’Shea Jackson Jr. Y Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. More of $80 million grossed at the box office worldwide from a budget of 30 million dollars. The film recounts a group of thieves who plan to steal $120 million of the Los Angeles Federal Reserve. And at this point, the department of the Sheriff from The Angels led by ‘The Great Nick’ and played by Gerard Butlerwill do everything possible to prevent those plans.
Postcript I love you
- Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, RakutenTV and PlutoTV
- Duration: 2 hours and 6 minutes
- Year 2007
- Director: Richard LaGravenese
- IMDb Score: 7.0
Starring Hilary Swank, Gerard Butler, Lisa Kudrow, Gina Gershon, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Kathy Bates, Harry Connick Jr. Y James Marsters. The film’s script is based on the novel of the same name by the Irish writer cecelia ahern he wrote in 2004. The budget for the film was $30 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $156 million.
Chasing Mavericks
- Platform: RakutenTV, AppleTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos
- Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes
- Year 2012
- Director: Curtis Hanson and Michael Apted
- IMDb Score: 7.1
Starring Gerard Butler, Jonny Weston, Elisabeth Shue Y abigail spencer. It had a budget of $20 million and did not get a good reception at the box office to obtain benefits because they barely collected 8 million dollars around the world. It is an American biographical drama about the life of the American surfer Jay Moriarity (interpreted by Johnny Weston).
The Phantom of the Opera
- Platform: No streaming offers at this time
- Duration: 2 hours and 23 minutes
- Year: 2004
- Director: Joel Schumacher
- IMDb Score: 7.2
Starring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum, Patrick Wilson, Miranda Richardson, Minnie Driver, Simon Callow, Ciarán Hinds Y Jennifer Ellison. More of $154 million grossed at the box office worldwide from a budget of $70 million. The Phantom of the Opera (The Phantom of the Opera in its original title) is the latest film adaptation of the novel by Gaston Leroux. Gerard Butler played Erik, The Phantom of the Opera.
RocknRolla
- Platform: Movistar+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos
- Duration: 1 hour and 54 minutes
- Year 2008
- Director: Guy Richie
- IMDb Score: 7.3
Starring Gerard Butler, Tom Wilkinson, Thandie Newton, Mark Strong, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Karel Roden Y Toby Kebbell. It had a budget of $18 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $25 million Worldwide. In this feature film, Gerard Butler played the role of a Scottish gangster named Uno Dos (OneTwo).
an exemplary citizen
- Platform: AppleTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos
- Duration: 1 hour and 49 minutes
- Year 2009
- Director: F. Gary Gray
- IMDb Score: 7.4
Starring Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler, Bruce McGill, Colm Meaney, Leslie Bibb, Michael Irby Y Regina Hall. It had a budget of 50 million dollars and managed to collect at the box office more than $126 million. The feature film, set in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (USA), recounts the break-in of two thieves who enter the home of engineer Clyde Shelton (played by Gerard Butler), whom they gag and leave without the possibility of defending themselves. One of the robbers rapes and kills his wife and his daughter.
300
- Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos
- Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes
- Year 2007
- Director: Zack Snyder
- IMDb Score: 7.6
Starring Gerard Butler, Lena Headey, David Wenham, Rodrigo Santoro, Vincent Regan Y Michael Fassbender. It is a feature film of the (epic) action film genre. A film adaptation of the comic book series Frank Millerwhich tells the Battle of Thermopylae. It had a budget of $70 million and it was a real block buster at the box office worldwide grossing more than $456 million.
dear frankie
- Platform: RakutenTV and Amazon Videos
- Duration: 1 hour and 45 minutes
- Year: 2004
- Director: Shona Auerbach
- IMDb Score: 7.7
Starring Emily MortimerGerard Butler Y Anna Hepburn. In this production, the British filmmaker Shona Auerbach opens with a feature film of the drama genre that unravels the secrets of the relationship between mother and son. Emily Mortimer plays the mother and in this case, Gerard Butler is the stranger who pretends to be the father of franky. The small Jack McElhoneis who plays the role of franky. dear frankie grossed at the box office 3 million dollars based on an estimated budget around the 4 million dollars.
