Gerard Piqu will move to Miami if Shakira goes there with her children

Tflush as advertised Shakira and Gerard Piqu splitafter 12 years of relationship and two children together, information continues to come out about what happens around what was one of the most stable couples in sports and entertainment.

Last week, it transpired that, after her separation from the Barcelona footballer, the Colombian singer would be thinking of move to Miami, Florida, with his kids milan and sasha.

Piqué will move to the US to be with his children?

Gerard Piqu would be considering going to live in miami if Shakira manages to move to that US city with her children, sports journalist Albert Lesan pointed out in an interview with ‘Slvame’.

Lesan thus revealed one of the possibilities that the Barcelona player has in mind and that it would be a real bombshell:

“What is circulating in Barcelona is that Piqu, that he’s a fatherI would be evaluating going to Miami with their children, if Shakira finally took them, because what he wants, above Bara, is to be with his children, “he said.

His destiny in Barcelona

Lesan also said what would have been the defense’s response to knowing that he was not involved in plans to Xaviwho does not see him as a starter for the following season.

“You bring me the best central defender in the world and I’ll make him a substitute. For two years I promise to dedicate myself solely to Bara and leave aside the companies.”

Stop following Piqu on social networks

In the same program, the Digital Marketing expert, Jos Noblejas, said that Catalan is losing followers in social networks, while his ex-partner, Shakira, is on the way up.

“On Instagram alone, Shakira has grown two and a half million followers in the last 28 days. Gerard Piqu has dropped almost a million,” Noblejas detailed.

In recent days, the interpreter of “I congratulate you” has been gaining followers of 300 thousand in 300 thousand daily and the soccer player loses followers every day.

“Is now difficult for any brand to want to link with Gerard Piqu”deepened the expert.