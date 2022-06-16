Gérard Piqué allegedly cheated on her with a young girl

Several days after officially announcing his separation from Shakira, it is rumored that Gérard Pique would have actually been unfaithful with a young girl.

During more than ten years, Shakira and Gérard Piqué have formed one of the most glamorous star couples. Their meeting during the World Cup in 2010 was like a fairy tale: “We started sending each other messages during the World Cup but the only chance I had to see her was to be in the final because she was putting on a show during the closing ceremony. So I told her that if I had to go all the way to the final to see her, I would.” had confided at the time with tenderness the footballer on the Spanish channel TV3.

Unfortunately, after many years of living together and two adorable children, Shakira and Gérard Pique have decided to break up. In a statement, the couple announced: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding. » A news that made the effect of a bomb with fans of the famous duo and for good reason, the latter seemed more than welded. As for the reason for the breakup, a simple deception would have ruined everything.

Did Gérard Piqué fault with a young model?

According to the previous statements of a Turkish journalist, Gérard Pique would have had an extra marital relationship with the mother of his teammate at FC Barcelona, ​​Pablo Gavi. “Shakira caught Gérard Pique having an affair with another woman. This woman turned out to be the mother of young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi. Gavi is not aware of the incident” could we read on his tweet. But a twist! It is now whispered that it is with a young model barely 20 years old that the sportsman would have actually faulted. If this is the case, this will not fail to put an additional blow to the interpreter of “Waka Waka” who, we imagine, must be living through difficult days at this very moment.