Gerard Pique allegedly cheated on Shakira with Bar Refaeli in 2012

Gerard Pique was said to be the reason for Bar Refaeli’s multiple visits to Barcelona back then

Earlier this week, the Spanish media revealed a piece of news that is shaking up the world of sport and entertainment. According to journalist Jordi Martin, FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique cheated on his girlfriend, Colombian singer Shakira, 10 years ago with Israeli model Bar Refaeli.

He claims that the sportsman had a real affair with Bar Refaeli in 2012, two years after he started his relationship with Shakira. “After a long time they have finally confirmed what was once an open secret,” Mr Martin wrote on social media. He also confided that this information was revealed by a close friend, who revealed to him that Gerard Pique was ‘the reason for Bar Refaeli’s multiple visits to Barcelona at the time’.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué had met during the FIFA World Cup in 2010, a competition in which Gerard Piqué participated as a player and Shakira as a performer of the official song of the competition “Waka waka”.

At the time of this supposed affair, the Israeli model was separated from actor Leonardo DicCaprio. Bar Refaeli denied this supposed affair with the sportsman in 2021, saying that she had a purely friendly relationship with him. Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation in June following numerous rumors of cheating by Gerard Pique.