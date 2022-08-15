Gérard Piqué and Shakira engage in a new battle

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid, FC Barcelona: top 10 most capped players in the Champions League

Separated for more than two months after ten years of love and living together, Gérard Piqué (FC Barcelona) and his pop star Shakira are experiencing a complicated divorce. If, at first, the battle of lawyers focused on the children of the couple Milan and Sasha (whom the singer will embark on her new life in Miami), it is now the material goods of the couple which are subject to battle.

Pique and Shakira want to keep the jet private

If Gérard Piqué will keep the marital home of Barcelona, ​​Prensa Libre tells us that Shakira – like the Spanish defender – does not intend to give up their private jet. According to journalist Juan Carlos Ortega, Pique like Shakira are attached to this plane (a “Learjet 60XR”) worth $20 million and on which they have done work to bring it to their liking.