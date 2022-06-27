Gerard Piqué and the conditions that made him sign the woman for whom he left Shakira

Almost a month after Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their breakup, New information has been leaked about the supposed new relationship that the footballer has with a young woman younger than him.

According to journalist Marco Chiazza, Piqué made his new girlfriend sign a series of conditions, because given the circumstances with Shakira, it is a priority for him to keep his love life private for now.

According to the communicator, the Barcelona star asked his new conquest not to give interviews about it and keep a low profile, which is why so far very little is known about the young woman.

“They met at a party in Barcelona, ​​which belonged to Piqué’s company. He was very comfortable with her, after meeting her through a colleague. After asking her permission to go out with her, he hired her to work and made her sign a contract so that she says absolutely nothing.“, he detailed.

Shakira and Piqué announced their breakup after 11 years together

Chiazza points out that the Spanish soccer player is very upset about the way the media dealt with the news of his separation with Shakirawhere he has been accused of being unfaithful to the Colombian and that is why he does not want to expose the third in discord to criticism.

So far there are few details of Piqué’s new girlfriend, it is known that she is 22 years old, blonde, with fine features and the media refer to her as “C”.

In the past week The football star was first spotted with another woman at a private party in Sweden. it is speculated that it could be his new girlfriend. The images were filtered by the Swedish influencer and businesswoman, Katrin Zytomiersk, who was upset with the player at the event for the way he treated her when he asked for a shout out to her son.

Gerard Piqué was caught with his alleged girlfriend in Sweden

“I asked if I could say hello to my son and he said no. I asked him again in surprise, and he again answered no. He wasn’t rude, but he was a bit cocky. I suppose that being such an important soccer player (…) But I did not know him until that moment, “he wrote in the description that circulated on social networks.

