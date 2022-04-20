Gerard Piqué asked Rubiales to intervene to go to the JJ.OO. tokyo

The player of FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué asked the president of the Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF), Luis Rubialesto intercede with the Under-21 coach, Louis of the Sourcewith the objective of play the Tokyo Olympics with Spain despite having resigned from the senior team in 2018, as revealed this Wednesday by ‘El Confidencial’.

“You have to do this for me, eh ‘Rubi’, you have to get it for me, goddammit. It makes me an illusion that you shit play the Olympic Games”, said Pique a Rubiales in one of the audios revealed by the digital medium after the classification of the U-21 to the Olympic competition on June 21, 2019.

A negotiation that had to be kept secret, by the will of the footballer. “Let’s see how we can manage it so that it doesn’t appear anywhere or anything. I think that this must be kept very secret until the end between the three of us. Don’t you think?“, He remarked that other players would not want to do the same and it would be “a problem” for De la Fuente.

PIQUÉ telling his buddy Rubiales that he has to get him into the Olympics team for Tokyo, often hypocritical manipulator daddy’s boy Gerardpic.twitter.com/RdQajF6QXp — il Mourinhø Blancø (@musicoloko7) April 20, 2022

Rubiales he replied to the Catalan that I’d be “glad to lend a hand”but that the technician from La Rioja had to “also make the decisions”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/.”If he trusts, wants and throws ‘palante’, I’m delighted. I would like you to come to the Absolute, the other one, because we need you more”, he added.

Later, Rubiales He transferred the position of the coach to the player Under-21, who was in favor of waiting to certify the classification. “Come on, the next day he receives you, talks to you or he goes wherever or whatever, OK? I don’t know, the truth is that I didn’t want to give him any indication, or pressure him or the opposite, “she assured.

Anyway, the RFEF president wanted to settle this issuewhat described as “‘joke'” compared to everything that is happening with the other audios on the Spain Supercupand asserted that there was nothing “‘plug'” with the blaugrana and that he spoke with From the source “from him and many others”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/.”Luis made a different decision, so it shows that he ‘plugs’ little. It is better that the players do not call me, because they do not go”, he sentenced.