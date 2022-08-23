Gerard Piqué caught kissing his new darling… The photos of this languorous kiss

Last June, Shakira and Gerad Pique announced their separation after twelve years of love, sealed by the birth of two boys. In question ? The infidelities of the 35-year-old football player. The 45-year-old singer would have surprised the man of her life in the arms of another woman. The parties did not reveal the reason for the breakup. They nevertheless issued a joint press release to announce it: We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding. »

It was rumored that Gerad Pique was enjoying his celibacy, enjoying the nightlife alongside Riqui Puig, midfielder at FC Barcelona. Neighbors had witnessed the night outings of the footballer who frequently went to nightclubs and was seen surrounded by women. Since then, Gerard Piqué has found love again and is showing it in broad daylight…

Also to discover: Shakira deceived by Gerard Pique: she takes revenge by revealing her body in a “Revenge Dress” like Princess Diana

A broken pact

A video shared by the Spanish television channel, Telecinco, shows Gerad Pique hugging a young blonde woman. The duo chain hugs, kisses and tender gestures at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

According to the media, this young woman is called Clara Chia Marti. Aged 23, she is studying public relations and “works for Gerad Piqué”. Indeed, the young people would have met while working on events at her production company Kosmos. »

The tabloid The Sun also reveals the confidences of a close source about this idyll: ” Gerard and Clara have been dating for months. They have remained discreet about their relationship, but those around them know what is going on “. And to clarify: People helped them keep this romance a secret and shut down Clara’s social media so no one could find pictures of her. »

Many media reports that Shakira would be “ very angry to see the father of his children with his new girlfriend in public “. Indeed, central defender of FC Barcelona and the Colombian singer were bound by an agreement according to which they would not appear in public with their respective relations during the first year following their breakup. These images ” will hurt Shakira a lot “.

For now, the former couple share custody of their two children. Gerard Pique wants Milan and Sasha to stay with him at Barcelona. For her part, Shakira needs a fresh start and wants to live with them in Miami. She now associates Barcelona with “ a place of bad memories while she sees the American city as her ” refuge “.

| El vídeo del primer beso en público de Gerard Piqué y su nueva novia, Clara Chía #Sociality591https://t.co/sJ8jfbMfPA — Telecinco (@telecincoes) August 21, 2022

Salen a la luz nuevas fotos: Así es Clara Chía, the novelty of Gerard Piqué and the worrying situation of Shakira. Vean cómo reaccionó la cantante y el refugio que ha encontrado.https://t.co/0BNRmfrml5 — Diario Diez (@DiarioDiezHn) August 23, 2022

Gerard Pique is captado muy apasionado con su nueva novia Clara Chia Marti pic.twitter.com/zm7ePEU4he — Dany Jerez (@DanyJrez) August 23, 2022

Pique y la nueva novia/lover pic.twitter.com/uqpiDn2OCb — Idek (@LovelyYou42) August 20, 2022