Gerard Piqué, caught with a blonde girl at a party during his trip to Stockholm

Gerard Piqué goes from controversy to controversy. The Barcelona defender has been a lucky man for two weeks now, the date on which his breakup with the singer Shakira, with whom he has two children, was confirmed. Now the Futbol Club Barcelona footballer has been seen in Stockholm (Sweden). There he attended the prestigious international summit Brilliant Minds with your company Cosmos. However, the footballer has also had time to attend a party, where he has been seen with a blonde girl whose identity is unknown, according to reports. mamarazzisthe journalists Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa in The newspaper.

Last Wednesday, June 15, Piqué left Barcelona to go to the Swedish capital to attend the event Brilliant Mindsto which the footballer was invited as CEO of his company Cosmos, dedicated to the development of sports projects. The event is an international conference where leading names in politics, economics, sports or entertainment discuss the hottest issues affecting the human race. There, Piqué coincided with the singer Alicia Keys, the actress Emma Watson, the actor Edward Norton, the model Naomi Campbell or the Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.



Gerard Piqué and Shakira in Barcelona, ​​in 2011 gtres

Invited by Daniel Ek, the CEO of Spotify, the Blaugrana player attended the venue for business. However, on Thursday the 16th at night, the Barça player was seen in a well-known park in Stockholm. There he avoided taking photos with fans. During the night of June 17, during a party of the event itself Brilliant Minds, the player was seen with a blonde girl. The footballer was dressed in a hood. The image of both has been published on Instagram by a Swedish influencer, who after a disagreement with the footballer, decided to publish the photo.

The influencer, called Katrin Zytomierska, assures the aforementioned medium that she met Piqué around twelve o’clock on Friday night at this party that organized the event. There, the infleuncer approached him to ask her son for a greeting, but the Catalan refused. “I asked him if I could say hello to my son and he said no. I asked him again, surprised, and he said no again. He wasn’t rude, but he was a bit cocky. Then I took the picture to make the post on my Instagram”, declares the influencer to mamarazzis.



Gerard Piqué, with a blonde girl in Stockholm KATRIN ZYTOMIERSKA

After refusing to greet her son, the influencer decided to take justice into her own hands and shared the photo on her Instagram profile. “Listen to me loser, surely many girls at this party wanted to XXXX with you, and I saw you and immediately thought of my son. I was clear with you, I asked you to say hello to my son. You said no. Who are you? A guy who dribble with the ball?” Katrin says in the post.

About the party that the footballer attended, some details have emerged, since, despite all the important people who went, mobile phones were not prohibited at the party and it could be recorded. An event that did not lack detail, such as a merry-go-round, a stage on the water, giant flares or the live performance of Florence. The identity of Piqué’s companion during the night is unknown, so we will have to wait for more details.

read also