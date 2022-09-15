Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira with a woman in the bathroom before meeting Clara Chía

The Swedish footballer has been able to diversify his investments, aware that at 40 the moment of retirement is approaching.

“When I arrived, very few believed in us. But when we understood that we had to make sacrifices, suffer, believe and work… when that happened, we became a group, and when you are a group, you can achieve the things that we have achieved. Now we are Italian champions”.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s personality may have won him as many admirers as detractors over the years, but what everyone agrees is that he is a born leader with a winning mentality that led AC Milan to the Scudetto more than a decade later.

And that the striker had a complicated year because of his physical problems. But the 40-year-old is not yet thinking of retiring despite the fact that the Swede has a thriving business empire to which he will devote much of his time once he hangs up his boots.

For starters, Ibra is an icon that companies continue to fight for to benefit from its more than 100 million followers on their social profiles. Samsung, Very Mobile, DSQUARED2 or Buddyfit are some of the companies that fatten your bank account with lucrative sponsorship deals. But there is more.

Ibrahimovic continues to make a difference in elite football while developing his career as an entrepreneur, with investments mainly in sports, finance and food.

“Ibra is almost more of a businessman than a footballer. When we talk to each other, we see that he has the mentality of an entrepreneur, that he has ideas and that he knows how to sell them. He’s smart, he came across as a strong, confident character and he knows that image works, it sells. But in reality he is calm, he is always available and he works with commitment,” said Giorgio Pautrie, founder of Dante SM, a food supplement company of which the Swede is a partner, at the end of 2021.

But in addition, the attacker has successfully invested in paddle tennis courts (the so-called Padel Zenter, widespread in Sweden and also expanding in Italy) and in financial advisory companies like Cirooo, where also participate players like Marco Verratti, with whom coincided at PSG.

Moreover, through his company Unknown AB, the Swede manages his personal brand and also has a wide range of investments in the real estate sector, most of them in Italy, Sweden and the United States.

It didn’t go so well for him in the digital sector, with the Ibra Unplugged app, and his commitment to fashion and personal care didn’t work out either, as his clothing line flopped. and its range of perfumes is not very satisfying either.

However, the footballer can boast of having regularly been part of the Forbes list of the highest paid sportsmen and his earnings are currently around 40 million euros a year between his salary at AC Milan, his sponsorship agreements and the profits. of your company.

Income that allows him to enjoy an 8 million euro yacht (called Unknown) or an impressive collection of sports cars from brands such as Ferrari or Porsche. A genius on and off the pitch.