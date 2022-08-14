Gerard Piqué found love in the arms of a student?

Shakira and Gerard Pique recently announced their separation.

Last June, Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their decision to separate: “We regret to confirm that we are in the process of separating. For the sake of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that our privacy be respected,” the two stars wrote in a joint statement. For several months there have been rumors that the football player has been unfaithful to his wife on several occasions. This is not the only scandal that hovers over the ex-couple. Indeed, at the end of July, it was revealed that the interpreter of “Waka Waka” risked up to eight years in prison for tax evasion. While Shakira is surely going through one of the worst periods of her life, Gerard Pique seems to have found love again.

A serious story?

Gerard Pique would appear for some time on the arm of a new woman. Indeed, “The Sun” revealed that the defender of FC Barcelona would be in a relationship with a named Clara Marti. The latter would be 23 years old and would be a student in public relations. She would have met the footballer while working for Kosmos, the company he runs. They would then have forged links by organizing several events together. A source close to the young woman told the media that their story lasts…

