Gerard Piqué, furious: the strong attack on a person who asks about Shakira

Every day that passes a new media scandal arises in the separation process between the footballer Gerard Piqué and the singer Shakira.

In recent days, the greatest attention was given to the hateful nickname that the player’s environment had for the Barranquilla and the said video in which Shakira would have prevented the footballer from entering his house.

Well, now, when it is known that Piqué and his two children, Milan and Sasha, are in England on vacation experiencing the start of the third tennis ‘grand slam’ of the year, Wimbledon, a recording of their way to the Barcelona airport is puts at the center of the controversy. Everything, because of an “attack” on a reporter who insistently asked him about Shakira.

The video of the altercation

According to the entertainment reporter Jordi Martin, the departure of Piqué and his children to the United Kingdom was framed in a strong altercation with him.

As seen in a video shared by Martin and the Spanish program ‘Socialité’, the player had an untimely departure from Barcelona.

Piqué seems to have passed several red lights to get to the airport. Everything indicates that he did it to escape the eyes of the entertainment reporters who followed his movements.

In fact, at a certain point in the output, Piqué meets Martin going down some stairs.

At that moment, while the reporter insistently asked him about the separation with Shakira, Piqué tries to close the door. However, Martin stops him at first.

In the end, the player puts his hand and apparently, according to the reporter’s complaint, “breaks” his cell phone. This, regardless of whether his children were present.

“I can understand that these are difficult moments, that’s why I spoke to Piqué with a lot of education and respect and even more so because the children were in front. That’s the big difference between Gerard and Shakira. The Colombian never loses her nerve with the press and that that sometimes we are even heavy with her when she is the one who is really having a really bad time in all this,” Martin said at the time of sharing the video.

Pique at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal trained for the eighth consecutive day at Wimbledon under the watchful eye of Gerard Piqué, who stopped by the All England Club with his children to see the Spaniard.

The Barcelona footballer appeared mid-morning at the All England Club accompanied by his two children, saw Nadal exercise and later greet him and his team.

Piqué, in addition to being a Barcelona player, is the owner of Kosmos, a company that has run the Davis Cup since 2019.