Gerard Pique harshly humiliated in full warm-up by Shakira

Double punishment for Gerard Pique! This Tuesday, October 4, the FC Barcelona team faced Inter Milan and also Shakira, the ex-wife of the Catalan defender…

This third day of the group stage of the Champions League was torture until the last second for the Catalans. The match against Inter Milan ended in a 1-0 for the Italians, a very controversial and above all bitter defeat for Gerard Piqué Bernabéu.

A big tackle from behind

The game hadn’t even started yet that the torture had already started for Pique. While warming up with the team on the lawn of Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, a detail seemed to annoy him and the supporters present in the stands quickly noticed it.

Indeed, the music broadcast by the stadium at this precise moment was nothing but a title ex-girlfriend, Shakira ! Bad memories for the defender, enough to put a blow to his morale a few minutes from a very important match.

Ponerle a Pique the canción de Shakira mientras entrena es une nivel de cizaña que yo manejaría pic.twitter.com/HSUDp1exuz — Carlos (@carlitos1cbt) October 4, 2022

As a reminder, it was the singer who made the decision to put an end to their storyjust after discovering multiple deceptions on the part of the latter.

A complicated separation

Last summer, the former couple had shared a press release to announce the end of their story. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding “.

Since that day, the clashes never end between the two stars. Shakira recently exposed her side of the story and the confession is very shocking:

” It’s hard to talk about it personally… I kept a low profile and tried to take it all in in silence. It’s hard to talk about it, because until now, I’m trying to understand, it’s not an ordinary separation. I gave everything in this relationship.

Before, I led a nomadic life. When Milan joined the school in 2014, I knew that I had to stabilize in Barcelona and be there as much as possible for him, for Gerard and for Sasha. One of us had to sacrifice himself. Either he ended his collaboration with Barcelona and moved to America with me, or I did it for him.”

She