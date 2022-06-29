Gerard Piqué: he committed the offenses with his two children in the car | football curiosities

Gerard Piqué and Shakira do not know where to hold on to stop being in the eye of the hurricane after infidelity that shattered a relationship of more than 12 years between the Catalan soccer player and the singer from Barranquilla. It is not only they who suffer, but his children, Sasha and Milan Piqué Mebarak.

Not only in that rupture of more than a decade of relationship between Gerard Piqué and Shakira, but now, The soccer player put his children at risk by driving. He went from his house to the airport and committed violations with Milan and Sasha on board in the car. He repeatedly ran red lights.

His continuity after everything that happened at FC Barcelona is at risk, since Joan Laporta has already held meetings with the central defender and these are the Catalan’s decisions those that put his sporting career with the Barça club at even more risk. There have been several controversies in which Gerard Piqué has been involved, and it seems that they are already tired of these aspects that surround the defender.

What Gerard Piqué did not tell is that the journalist Jordi Martín was following him closely and finally recorded him maintaining that he was not going to ask him uncomfortable questions in front of his children. According to Martín, he tried to ask several questions, to which the defender repeatedly refused to answer, in addition, he reacted by hitting the cell phone with which they were recording him.

Without a doubt, Gerard Piqué was in evidence, because the journalist Jordi Martín used the social network Instagram where he commented, ‘I can understand that these are difficult times, that is why I spoke to Piqué with a lot of education and respect and even more so for being the children in front That’s the big difference between Gerard and Shakira.’

In this difficult moment that Gerard Piqué, Shakira, Milan and Sasha, children of the respective couple, are going through, the defender cannot control himself, while the singer has preferred to stay away from the craziness, ‘the Colombian never loses her nerve with the press and that sometimes we are even heavy with her when she is the one that is really having a really bad time in all this,’ maintained Jordi Martín. With the video captured by the journalist, some sanction is expected for the Catalan defender for avoiding red lights.