Gérard Piqué hit Shakira with a ball (video)

The couple often share images and videos of their daily life on their social networks.

After the difficult moment they lived with the death of one of their twins, Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have shown that the family is their great engine to move forward.

On their social media, it is common for the couple to share their daily forums, especially Georgina who keeps all her fans up to date with family activities and plans.

This time it was Cristiano Ronaldo who gave his followers a glimpse of one of the moments they usually share as a family. It is dinner time, during which it has been possible to appreciate the foods they choose for this important moment of the day.

Due to their work, the footballer and the model follow a healthy and balanced diet in which fruits, vegetables and, above all, plenty of water are not lacking to stay hydrated, although from time to time they take care of themselves and opt for pizza or ice cream

This week, the Paris Saint-Germain player shared a photo with his fans in which he is seen finishing dinner with Georgina and her children Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina and baby Bella Esmeralda.

Everyone is seated around the table, with wooden trivets, glasses of water and a tray with a few bottles of olive oil, vinegar, spices, Himalayan pink salt , among others.

As can be seen from their plates, for dessert they ate a fruit cocktail including pineapple, watermelon and orange.

Another detail that caught our attention, the bottles of kombucha, the fermented drink that has become fashionable among celebrities, it is even Queen Letizia’s favorite.