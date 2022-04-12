Gerard Piqué invests 15 million dollars in this new video game

Everyone knows the business of Gerard Piqué, central of FC Barcelona, ​​far from football. The Barça player does not hide his interest in some of the new businesses that are gaining importance in the world of video games.

Without going any further, this Monday, Europa Press reported that its latest investment has been in a ‘play to earn’ soccer video game based on crypto assets called ‘goals‘. According to the aforementioned media, Gerard Piqué himself would have disbursed 15 million dollars in this new project.







As detailed by Europa Press, in the investment round Companies such as Banana Capital, Cherry Ventures, Monfire Venturees or Boring Capital have also participated.

What is ‘Goals’, the video game in which Gerard Piqué has invested 15 million dollars?

The creator of this game understood, after many years of interacting with these video games that, “soccer fans have different interpretations of the perfect soccer game.” The intention of ‘goals‘ “is to create as wide a skill gap as possible while keeping the game fun and engaging for all types of players.”

“We will do everything we can to stay true to the sport of football, we must remember that GOALS It is a video game and our priority is to make your experience as pleasant as possible,” they report on the same web page.

