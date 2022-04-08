Gerard Piqué invests millions in a soccer video game

dpa agency

goalsa ‘play to earn’ football game based on crypto assetsHe has raised $15 million (13.7 million euros) in its first round of investment from a series of investors, including the FC Barcelona footballer, Gerard Piquéas the company has transferred to Europa Press.

goalsbased in Swedenis developing a multiplayer video game for computers and consoles in which players will have their own digital assets that they will earn during the game and with which they will be able to trade, through sales or exchanges, during the game.

It’s not about the Piqué’s first foray into crypto assetsas it has also invested in Sorarea platform of NFT’s sports whose CEO, Nicolas Juliahas also participated in the investment round.

The round has been led by north zone –inverter in Klarna and Spotify–, and has had existing investors in the company such as Cherry Ventures, Monfire Ventures and Banana Capitalas well as new entrants like Not Boring Capital and Cassius.

The firm will use the amount raised to double its staff and recruit others 30 game developers Before the end of the year.

The CEO of the firm, Andreas Thorstensonhas assured that the company has been “very lucky” and the investors have come “before the fundraising began”, which has allowed them to select the best combination of experts in “video games, sports, web and growth“.

“After play most soccer games in the market and watching the esports scene for a long time, I can see that the players deserved something new.”

Goals will be free (‘free to play’) and will allow the game between different platforms.