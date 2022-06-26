Gerard Piqué is suffering a lot for Shakira: Joan Laporta, from Barcelona – International Football – Sports

The days go by and not for the novel due to the process of separation between the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué and the Barranquilla singer Shakira. Although both have maintained a prudential silence, in the media it seems that a separate chapter is being fought.

In the last few hours, after a video echoed in which Shakira apparently does not let Piqué enter her house in Barcelona, Some unexpected statements by the president of Barcelona jumped into the public arena, a team in which Piqué does not seem to have a guaranteed future.

Surprisingly, Joan Laporta remained on the sidelines of the sporting issue and chose to talk about the area in which the majority of the men from the culé club have preferred to remain silent: the separation of Piqué and Shakira.

“Piqué is suffering a lot for Shakira”

In some statements reviewed by the magazines ‘Hello!’ and ‘Caras’, Laporta implies that Piqué is not having a good time.

“Piqué is suffering a lot for Shakira. As much as we imagine, we have in our imagination players with fame, money and everything we like, but they are people and Piqué is a great human being. He is one of the captains, he is very lucky and has given us a lot as a team, ”the media in question read.

“Although he has gone through circumstances that are not pretty at all, with young children, Piqué deserves all the support and love of the fans. Do not listen to the news that tries to show him as a frivolous man, without feelings, who does not feel anything. I am lucky to know him and to have treated him as a person. He is an extraordinary person who is suffering. and you have to help him”, Laporta would have assured.

This week, the Barcelona footballer remains in England, expecting with his children what will be Wimbledon, the third tennis ‘grand slam’ of the year.

Piqué, in addition to being a Barcelona player, is the owner of Kosmos, a company that has run the Davis Cup since 2019.

