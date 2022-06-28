Gerard Piqué is suffering a lot for Shakira: Joan LaportaMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Barcelona, ​​Spain. / 26.06.2022 23:12:32





He’s not having a good time! Joan Laportacurrent president of FC Barcelona stated that one of the team captains, Gerard Piquéit’s found “suffering a lot” because of his separation of the Colombian singer Shakira. Therefore, he requested the fan support.

Piqué is a great human being: Laporta

After several weeks since the artist announced her separation from the Catalan soccer player after 12 years of relationshipfinally someone from FC Barcelona decided to comment on it. same breaking off that supposedly It would have been due to an infidelity of the player.

“Piqué is suffering a lot. As much as we imagine, we have in our imagination players with fame, money and everything we like, but they are people and Piqué is a great human being. He is one of the captains, he is very lucky and has given us a lot as a team, ”Laporta declared for the magazines Hola! and Faces.

“Though has been through circumstances that are not pretty Not at all, with small children, Piqué deserves all the support and love from the fans. Don’t listen to the news that tries to portray him as a frivolous man, without feelings, who does not feel anything. I am lucky to know him and to have treated him as a person. He is an extraordinary person who is suffering. And we have to help him.”

Various media have reported that, supposedly, Gerard Piqué he would be spending his nights in one large number of parties, wasting substantial amounts of money. However, the player’s environment has not commented on the issue.