Gerard Pique may soon have to play wearing a Barca jersey in the name of his ex Shakira

The FC Barcelona defender, who separated from Shakira last June, could well find himself in a rather awkward situation in an upcoming match.

By the editor

Published on 10/19/2022 at 15:09

LFC Barcelona has a new partner this season: Spotify. As part of this collaboration, the music streaming giant notably honored Drake during the Clasico last weekend by displaying the rapper’s brand logo on the Catalan jersey. A marketing operation that could well be repeated very soon with another artist… and offer a very funny image.

According to the Spanish press, quoting ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent, Spotify plans to feature Shakira on the occasion of the release of her new single “Monotonia” on October 19. A song which, given the excerpts, could well echo the breakup of the Colombian singer with… Gerard Piqué, Barça player. And this is where we understand the moment of embarrassment that is announced if this rumor is verified.

Shakira and Pique were a couple for eleven years and had two children. They met during the 2008 World Cup, the Colombian having produced the official song of the tournament. Shakira is also one of the artists who will be present at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar in a month.











