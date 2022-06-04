Gerard Piqué no longer has the keys to Shakira’s house: he has to ring the bell to enter

Gerard Piqué arrived today at the house where Shakira and her children live: Sasha and Milan. Hello magazine! He says that it has caught their attention that when he arrived, Piqué had to ring the bell, because he no longer has the keys to the house. Apparently, this could confirm the rumors that the central defender of FC Barcelona has been living apart from the Colombian singer for days.

Today Shakira has also experienced an incident that has her mother, Carmen Ripoll Torrado, dead in tears. The singer had to be taken away by ambulance due to an anxiety attack. Inside the vehicle, witnesses say, Shakira could not stop crying.

In the ambulance she asked to be taken to a clinic: “Yes, take me to the Teknon clinic in Barcelona”, Sasha and Milan’s mom said when asked if she wanted help from a psychologist.

All this only increases the rumors around the couple, and in Spain everyone assures that Shakira and Piqué are no longer together. And that they are also already talking about the custody of the children, because even though they were never married, they did jointly exercise parental authority.

