Gerard Piqué: Núria Tomás says that he will talk about their relationship in the series – International Soccer – Sports

Gerard Piqué, Barcelona footballer, continues in the eye of the hurricane due to his sporting instability and his controversies off the pitch. Amid the list of scandals surrounding the life of the defender, the most critical issue continues to be his separation process with Shakira from Barranquilla.

In the last hours, after the information took flight that Piqué had been seen with another woman in the streets of Barcelona, the controversy has come on account of Núria Tomás, his ex-partner, who reappeared after weeks of absolute silence about the situation between the player and Shakira. His position, forceful about the expectation generated by the launch of ‘A story among thousands’, the series that will be published about his life.

The advance of the documentary

“There are thousands of stories and this is mine”, Tomás had said in a video posted on his Instagram account. “I open the doors of my house, my family, my day to day and everything that has led me to feel the way I feel today, in my best moment,” he added then.

In the preview of the documentary series that he will launch on digital platforms, he said that he had overcome a difficult situation at the age of 21: “Something happened to me that totally changed my life. I always say that part of my innocence stayed there. I started to be someone else”.

Likewise, she referred to an event after this, for which public opinion knew her. “A friend appeared, until then we had been friends, and we became a couple,” she concluded.

Due to said ‘post’, the majority of followers of Piqué and Shakira began to rumor about an important mention of their relationship with the footballer, which was more than a decade ago. Faced with such intensity, Tomás chose to break his silence.

‘It’s very good to be silent but (…) this time I haven’t handled it as well’

“I need to tell you what I think. It is very good to be silent but (…) this time I have not handled it as well. It has been a harassment and total demolition to my phone. (…) To the 16,000 new followers that I have had this last week, just tell you that if you have come to this account because they have sold you that I have made a series in which I talk about a relationship that I had 12 years ago, do not buy it, because you are going to be disappointed”, begins Tomás in his most recent video.

From the outset, referring to the topic of Piqué and Shakira, the 34-year-old model explains: “I speak for two minutes, in the first chapter, within a context in which I also speak of other ex-partners that affected me a lot. (…) He is part of my life, and I can talk about it wherever and however I want. I have never done it and what he said in that chapter is very entertaining. If you’re looking for gossip, there isn’t.”

“A foreign platform suggested that I create content for mothers and entrepreneurs. I thought it was a very nice project. We started it six months ago, and it was my fault that it was delayed because I didn’t have time to review the chapters. (…) It has coincided with the news of my ex-partner, which I did not even know. (…) As my father says, what they say cannot be avoided, but it can be avoided if it is true“, comments Tomás about the purpose of the series about his life.

Due to the disagreement caused by the subject, Núria Tomás announced that she will eliminate the video in a matter of a week.

