Gerard Pique refuses to return certain items

On June 4, Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation through a joint press release. We learned, in shock, the end of the star couple after twelve years of living together and two children. While no official reason was shared, many rumors of infidelity on the part of the Spanish international had emerged on social networks. The singer would have surprised the father of her children with another woman.

After the separation and a battle against the Spanish tax authorities, Shakira had resumed the course of her life far from Spain… and especially from the spectacle offered by her ex, living her new romance publicly. Since then, the star has remained discreet and enjoys her two sons in Miami. If in appearance she has found a smile, in private, a new battle would be underway…

Shakira: Pique holds objects dear to his heart

Looks like Gerard Pique has found a new way to piss off his ex… If there’s one thing the singer would never have given up on leaving Spain to relocate to the US, it’s her collection of rewards. And yet! According to the Spanish newspaper The Razon, Shakira would have separated from it during the trip to Miami. Just enough for the footballer to take them hostage. She would try since, by all means, to recover her Grammy Awards. Fifteen trophies in total that Gerard Pique would refuse to return to him and would keep warm in the offices of one of his companies.

Despite multiple reminders addressed to her ex-companion, Shakira would have remained unanswered until then. On social networks, the information obviously did not go unnoticed. The singer’s fans have strongly expressed their support. Some, very invested, even offered to go directly to take back his trophies…

—————–

Read also :

Britney Spears: she shares the pictures of her taken before and during her guardianship, the difference is obvious

Brigitte Macron, 69, she adopts a rock look for the start of the school year