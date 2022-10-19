Gerard Piqué separated from Shakira: this nod to his ex-girlfriend who falls like a hair on the soup

Gerard Pique and Shakira are in the middle of divorce proceedings. The footballer will soon change his shirt with the name of Shakira.

Last June, the interpreter of Waka Waka announced very sad news to his fans. Indeed, Shakira and Gerard Pique have officially separated. The two stars became a couple more than twelve years ago. They also started a family and became the parents of two boys, Sasha and Milan. The singer and the footballer have so far never revealed the reasons for their sudden breakup. According to several rumors, Gerard Pique would have been unfaithful to Shakira.

Since the announcement of their separation, the two parents have been in conflict. They are in particular the war for the custody of the children. Shakira recently left Spain to return to live in Miami with Sasha and Milan. In a recent interview for the magazine She, Shakira has finally broken the silence on her separation. She thus confided: I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family. I put my career on the back burner and came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. It was a sacrifice of love”. A moment that was very difficult for her, but also for her two children. Soon, the Barça player could once again be talked about.

Gerard Pique could soon play with a shirt in the name of Shakira as part of the collaboration between Barça and Spotify. This in order to promote the single Monotonía, which would evoke the betrayal suffered by Shakira. 😭 (@elespanolcom) pic.twitter.com/vrzftRTOVo – News Foot (@ActuFoot_) October 19, 2022

Today, the pretty Colombian just released her new single titled Monotonia. In her song, Shakira confides in particular on the betrayal of her ex Gerard Pique. Music streaming giant Spotify is in collaboration with the Barcelona club. As part of advertising operations, Barça players occasionally wear shirts with logos or artist names. It could therefore be that Gerard Piqué will soon wear a jersey in the name of Shakira on his back. It remains to be seen whether this campaign will be implemented or not.