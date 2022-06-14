Gerard Pique spends “indecent sums”

Shakira and Gerard Pique are officially no longer together and the footballer is now reportedly spending a lot of money to party as a bachelor.

On June 1, 2022, social networks went up in flames. Indeed, Shakira would have been deceived by her companion, the famous football player of FC Barcelona, ​​Gerard Pique. For several weeks already, the latter would live alone in his apartment and would multiply outings with his friend and teammate Riqui Puig, according to rumors. One thing is certain, after the revelation of this scandal, the couple officially confirmed the breakup in a press release: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, which is our top priority, we ask for privacy. Thank you for your understanding. »

Since he was single, Gerard Piqué would party a lot, as paparazzi Jordi Martin confirmed in the program Socialité broadcast on Telecinco: “About Pique’s parties, let’s see… I’ve been following Pique for twelve years and he’s well known in Barcelona, ​​especially for the parties he attends… But I have to say that for some time now he’s been with his team-mate very often. Riqui Puig. » He added that the sportsman would shell out quite a bit of money: “He spends indecent sums in nightclubs and restaurants until the early hours of the day. From what I know, the amounts Pique can spend on a single evening vary from day to day, but it is at least 2000 euros. At least. And per evening. But for Pique, these amounts are ridiculous. » An influencer, named Luciana Guschmer, added of Barca players and their nightlife sprees: “They weren’t allowed to keep their mobile phones because there were a lot of players misbehaving. They were there with models while they were married, including Pique. »

Shakira and Gerard Pique want to preserve their two boys

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who met on the set of the clip WakaWakaa song that served as the anthem for the 2010 World Cup, had two children together: Milan (9 years old) and Sasha (6 years old), whom they wish to preserve after their separation which is causing a stir around the world.