Gerard Piqué talks about how he felt after his breakup with Shakira

gerard piqué He has never before said how he feels about the whole issue of breaking up with the mother of his children. Since all the details behind the breakup between Shakira and the former football player have become public knowledge, there are a lot of expectations regarding the actions of both of them. The Colombian knows how to take advantage of pain What did she feel when she found out that there was another woman in Catelyn’s life? With her songs reflecting what allegedly happened, Shakira has achieved tremendous success and won everyone’s love, but what is Piqué’s version?

The former Barça player has given an interview to the program ‘El Mon’ on the radio station Catalan Radio RAC1 And she has never spoken about her breakup with the singer before. Despite being at the center of a media storm, in the last year and a half he has spoken very few words about his love life, which he has now decided to change.

“If I gave importance to everything said about me, I would be locked in an apartment “I would have taken a sixth.”, she confessed about what was said and reflected on her crush on her ex in her lyrics. Especially what they did with Bizarrap. The former footballer confessed that the only way to “come out of all this” is to not give importance to anything said about him. And although he did not want to delve deeply into the topic, he sent a contradictory message to his ex-wife: “People don’t know even ten percent of what really happened.”



