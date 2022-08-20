Gerard Pique, the method used by Shakira to discover her infidelity

In a relationship with Gerard Pique since the 2010 World Cup, Shakira suspected her companion of cheating on her. She then decided to hire private detectives to be fixed.

On June 4, Shakira has officially announced that she is ending her decade-long relationship with Gerard Pique. The Colombian singer realized that the FC Barcelona defender was cheating on her, and therefore preferred to end it there. Since the beginning of the case, the media people and sports have had a great time on the other side of the Pyrenees and the revelations follow one another. Latest, the one that tells how Shakira went about confusing the culprit.

And it’s brand who is responsible for relaying an indiscretion of the show ” El Gordo y la Flaca aired on Univision. According to the television program, the singer appealed to a private detective agency whom she ordered not to let go of her companion. The results were quickly there and Shakira had to face the sad reality. But things didn’t stop there.

Photo blackmail

Because always according to the program in question, detectives ‘betrayed’ Shakira and blackmailed her in the photo. First, they allegedly leaked some of the information to the media. Then they would have demanded money from the Colombian against the non-distribution of the photos taken by the detectives. A kind of ransom that the young woman would have agreed to pay.

Since, Gerard Piqué was notably called to order by his coach at FC Barcelonabut still go out and party. brand evokes trips with Riqui Puig and Jordi Alba in nightclubs, all in charming company. It now remains to be seen whether Gerard Pique will be able to make as much of a name for himself, but in a good way this time, on the pitch next season.

