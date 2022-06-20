Gerard Piqué: the photo that reveals his infidelity with Shakira – International Soccer – Sports
Shakira and PiquÃ© met in 2010.
Instagram: @3gerardpique
The footballer was found with a blonde woman in a bar.
June 20, 2022, 12:04 PM
The separation of the Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué with the Colombian singer Shakira It continues to be the subject of the Spanish media, which has been in charge of investigating what really happened.
It is known that the central defender has been unleashed for some time in night clubbing, accompanied by his best friends and many women.
The image that points
The night for him has become the center of his life, more when it was confirmed that he lives in his single house in Barcelona and that he broke up with Shakira.
The media have followed the information to the letter and Some images of Piqué have been known in his nightlife in Barcelona and in others in Europe.
According to the ‘Mamarazzis’ of El Periódico, Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa, Last Wednesday, the soccer player flew to Stockholm, for an event of his company Kosmos, and was seen accompanied by a mysterious blonde, of whom only a silhouette is seen but there is no more information.
This is how the cameras captured him, while trying to go unnoticed:
Piqué is captured with a young blonde 😱🙎🏼♀️
After making his separation with Shakira public, the soccer player has given a lot to talk about and this time he was seen at a party with a mysterious woman.
Who will it be? 🤔
Find out in #Our diary
📷 I’m 502 pic.twitter.com/8dBj01wFd8
– Our Journal (@OurDiario) June 19, 2022
