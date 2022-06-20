Gerard Piqué: the photo that reveals his infidelity with Shakira – International Soccer – Sports

The separation of the Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué with the Colombian singer Shakira It continues to be the subject of the Spanish media, which has been in charge of investigating what really happened.

It is known that the central defender has been unleashed for some time in night clubbing, accompanied by his best friends and many women.

(Egan Bernal talks about the triumph of Gustavo Petro: ‘This is democracy’)

(Sebastián Villa contributed a goal to leave Boca as leader: video)

The image that points

The night for him has become the center of his life, more when it was confirmed that he lives in his single house in Barcelona and that he broke up with Shakira.

The media have followed the information to the letter and Some images of Piqué have been known in his nightlife in Barcelona and in others in Europe.

According to the ‘Mamarazzis’ of El Periódico, Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa, Last Wednesday, the soccer player flew to Stockholm, for an event of his company Kosmos, and was seen accompanied by a mysterious blonde, of whom only a silhouette is seen but there is no more information.

This is how the cameras captured him, while trying to go unnoticed: