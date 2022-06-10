Gerard Piqué: This is the LUXURY property to which the footballer will move after separating from Shakira

After confirming one of the separations with the greatest media impact and to the surprise of the public, Shakira and Gerard Piqué are preparing to continue their lives separately, after a series of speculations that generated all kinds of comments through social networks.

Photo: Archive

This is the LUXURY property to which Gerard Piqué moved

It was recently revealed that the soccer player moved three months ago to an impressive penthouse that he owns in one of the best neighborhoods in Barcelona, ​​which he acquired more than a decade ago and where he lived before moving in with the interpreter of ‘I congratulate you ‘.

Photo: Instagram

The property, which is worth approximately 4.5 million euros, is located in the upper area of ​​Barcelona and, according to several reports, has been completely remodeled on the three floors that make it up, in addition to having a terrace and an impressive swimming pool. of 500 square meters.

Gerard Piqué will live surrounded by luxuries and comforts

The interior of the new home of the Spanish athlete has all the comforts, among which a billiard room, spacious rooms and even a relaxation area with luxurious finishes stand out.

It also has an excellent location for Gerard Piqué to enjoy himself in the company of his friends, as it is very close to some of the most popular nightclubs in the area, as well as some of the most popular venues of the moment.

