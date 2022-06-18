Gerard Piqué: This is the millionaire he loses due to his separation from Shakira – People – Culture

Recently, the couple made up of the Barranquillera and the Spaniard has become a trend in social networks because their separation due to alleged infidelities of Piqué. The latter is the one who has been most negatively affected.

Internet users have leaned in favor of the barranquillera because they see her as someone who has tried to save a destroyed relationship. This has been reflected in the number of followers on each one’s Instagram accounts.

The same day the couple’s separation was confirmed, Shakira’s number of followers suddenly increased by 400,000. As of today, the barranquillera has 75 million followers, while Piqué has 20.4 million.

Similarly, one of Shakira’s latest singles, ‘Te congratulations’, also gained surprising popularity after the couple’s separation was confirmed They had been together for more than a decade.

It is estimated that since the scandal beganShakira has gained about 20 million followers, while those of Piqué have fallen dramatically. For this reason, according to a digital marketing expert consulted by the ‘Sálvame’ media outlet, “there are many advertising agreements that are going to change, because the cache of a person who has Shakira’s followers is not the same as Piqué’s.”

In addition, according to a survey carried out by ‘Culemanía’, 63.3% of the fans of Barcelona, ​​a team in which Piqué plays as a defender, consider that he should leave the team; on the other hand, only 17.1% are in favor of the player continuing to be part of the club and another 14.1% say that staying should depend on improving his physical condition.

