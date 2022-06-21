Gerard Piqué, until he meets his new girlfriend? | Shakira | Celeb from Spain nnda nnlt | SHOWS

There is no doubt that the end of the romance between Gerard Piqué and Shakira It is still the media topic of the moment. It is not only a love breakup, but a relationship of 12 years and two children together. However, the Barcelona footballer would have already forgotten the interpreter of “Congratulations” with a new girlfriend. Learn more here.

And it is that Gerard Piqué It has not ceased to be a trend in social networks after breaking sticks with the Colombian, even followers and fans began to theorize about a supposed romance that would be born in the surroundings of FC Barcelona’s 3.

Gerard Piqué accompanying his then-girlfriend Shakira in a EuroLeague BasketBall match. (Photo: RODOLFO MOLINA/EUROLEAGUE BASKETBALL VIA GETTY IMAGES)

This gains much more strength after the officialization of Shakira and the alleged rumors of infidelity that the soccer player would have committed against the singer, although this time the thing would go further after leaking some compromising photos on Instagram.

THE “NEW BRIDE” OF PIQUÉ

Quite controversial caused a filtered image on social networks where you see Gerard Piqué at an apparent party with a woman in Stockholm, Sweden.

So much was the commotion that the photograph went viral in a matter of hours, reaching different international media that continued to fuel rumors of Gerard Piqué’s “new girlfriend”.

Katrin Zytomiersk, a renowned influencer and Swedish businesswoman, was in charge of releasing the “bomb” on social networks, where Gerard Piqué would be seen hugging a woman with blonde hair.

Piqué would have been “found” with a hood at a party in Stockholm, Sweden (Photo: Katrin Zytomiersk/Instagram)

Until now, the identity of the female remains a mystery, but that has not been an obstacle for social networks to pass the verdict on the apparent romance of the athlete.

Supporters of the Spanish defender and Internet users assure that it is not shown that there is a love bond, although there are many others who assert that it is their post-Shakira partner.

THEY REINFORCE THE RUMORS

One of the media that “stoked” the flame of controversy was the “Socialité” program, who gave details of the image of the aforementioned Swedish influencer in its most recent edition.

The show portal “Socialité” also echoed the footballer’s new romance (Photo: Socialité/Twitter)

Not far from Spain, the program “Save me” from the chain “Telecinco” He showed an image of his “new girlfriend” through a handmade drawing.

For many, Piqué’s brand new unofficial commitment would be much less than the Colombian, since they speculate that his age would be around 22 years.

The supposed new partner of Gerard Piqué, would have a great resemblance to Shakira (Photo: Save me / Telecinco)

GERARD PIQUÉ’S BACHELOR’S DEPARTMENT

Before the end of his relationship with Shakira comes to light, Gerard Piqué moved to his single apartment in Barcelona. This information was confirmed by Laura Fa, but the press woman went further and stated that, according to her sources, “Shakira has caught Piqué with another and they are going to separate”.

It is a sixth floor in a central building in Barcelona, with three floors, terrace and pool. Located on Muntaner street, Gerard Hammered took control of the house ten years ago and it cost around four million euros and is completely remodeled.