Gerard Pique wants to get rid of Shakira with this plan

Gerard Pique hasn’t stopped trending since he broke up with Shakira. After experiencing their separation, the two are covered in every move they make, something that had stopped happening when everything seemed normal.

The 2010 world champion has a plan that will drive the singer crazy. Worst of all, his current girlfriend, Clara Chía, is one of them. Both would have prepared something that would improve their lives from 2023.

It’s been over a month since the split became official and Gerard Pique and Clara continue to build a stronger couple day by day after each milestone they reach in their lives.

This last step they will take will put Shakira’s hair in danger! Milan and Sasha are the children they both had during their relationship of more than 10 years and could soon change their lives.

Journalist Jordi Martin has argued in Sociality that Gerard Pique is considering having one more child with Clara, which would generate a new sibling for Milan and Shasha. What will Shakira think?

The next step

The Barcelona player would already have everything ready to take it to the next level with Clara. “He told his entourage at Kosmos (his company) that he would like to become a father again and it suits me that it is in 2023”, confessed the journalist.

Gerard Pique’s life projection doesn’t match Shakira’s happiness, but Martin commented that it was always his idea to be a three-time father. “He would have always wanted to have three children and he told his people that he saw himself having this stability with Clara”he commented.