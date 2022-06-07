Gerard Piqué was the one who left Shakira says ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’… In a report based on a investigation carried out by Tanya Charry, who is also a personal friend of the singerthe show revealed details about the end of the story of 12 years of love.

“Shakira is in a bad mood because she did not expect it, although they had problems when they visited Orlando in January with the kids… They were having trouble but he didn’t think it was that big of a deal… When they return to Barcelona, ​​Piqué tells him: ‘I’m leaving home, I want to separate’”assured Charry on the Univision afternoon show.

According to the Colombian journalist, Shakira proposed to Pique, at the time, to do couples therapy, but he would never have accepted… Charlie too assured that the mood of the singer is so bad that she would have lost a lot of weight for not eating well. Something that we have seen a few weeks ago in some photos that were taken in Ibiza, vacationing with Milan and Shasha.

This story coincides, in part, with the one told by theas ‘Mamarazzis’ in their podcast who assured that Piqué was living a few months ago in his single apartment in the center of Barcelona.

But this does not end here, because according to Tanya Charry, even if they are not legally married, they would be having meetings with the lawyers to define the assets they have in commonand above all the fate of the children, since the journalist from ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ confirmed that Shakira is planning to spend Milan and Sasha’s vacation in Miami, and perhaps settle in that city in the United States.

About the infidelity or infidelities, according to Tanya, Shakira would never have believed her or would not have wanted to know which is why she had never decided to hire a detective.. And also on this topic, ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ says that if there are still no photos of Piqué with others it is because he himself would be the one who buys them from the paparazzi.

Let us remember that this past Saturday, through the EFE news agency, Shakira and Piqué confirmed their separation… “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our childrenwhich are our highest priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thanks for your understanding”.

Lorena Vázquez, who presents the ‘Mamarazzis’ podcast with Laura Fa, spoke exclusively with ‘Despierta América’ on Sunday and there he revealed how they found out that Piqué no longer lived in the family home with Shak and his children Milan and Sasha, but in his bachelor apartment, and even more so, How they confirmed the infidelity of the Barca footballer.

“The fact is that we began to see that the hours were more and more, and that I also spent nights there, that’s when my colleague Laura F and I started working on the subject.and we find that the reason why had decided to leave home was because Shakira would have been very uncomfortable knowing a relationship that would have him with a young girl from Barcelonawith which we do not know what kind of relationship it maintains but it seems that their visits and their meetings were frequent and that could bother the singer a lot“This somewhat contradicts the version of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, who assure that it was the soccer player who decided to separate and leave.

