Gerard Piqué will take legal action after his separation from Shakira

Although a few weeks have passed since Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation to the public after twelve years together, speculation about the couple has not stopped arising and monopolizing the headlines around the world, a situation that does not have very happy footballer.

Gerard Hammered will take legal actions

The comments that have arisen around their separation have made the footballer’s image look very damaged in public opinion, a situation that, according to close sources, he would no longer be willing to tolerate and would even go to the authorities to stop. the information published about him.

According to information published by El Periódico de Catalunya, the Spanish athlete is analyzing the possibility of filing a complaint with the authorities so that there is no more talk about his private life, to the point of planning to defend himself in court.

What does the press say about Gerard Pique in Spain?

Before the news became official, Gerard Piqué was accused of cheating on Shakira with another woman, even some television programs are investigating the Barcelona captain to discover the identity of his alleged new partner.

It has also been reported in recent days that he is enjoying his singleness surrounded by excesses and from party to party, a situation that is beginning to damage his image on the pitch and that it would even be causing problems in his career with the current coach of your team.

