Gerard Piqué would be the highest paid player in LaLiga!

The salaries of the footballers of the major European Leagues are always a mystery, but they end up coming to light at some point. This Tuesday, the French sports media ‘L’Equipe’ has revealed the list of the highest paid players in each country, with great and unexpected surprises in Spain regarding the high salaries received by footballers.

According to this information, the central of the FC Barcelona Gerard Piqué is the highest paid footballer in the championship, entering his coffers 2.3 million euros per month. In the ranking, they are followed by Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, Real Madrid players who receive 2.27 ‘kilos’ each month, despite the fact that they have practically not played this season.

The amount published by ‘L’Equipe’ regarding Piqué’s salary is a surprise, especially after the fact that at the beginning of this year, the Catalan player will publish half of his salary with Barça on his Twitter account, after ‘OnzeTV3’ revealed that his annual record was 28 million euros gross before agreeing to last summer’s salary cut.

Piqué, at that moment and openly, shared the amount that It represents 50% of his salary with Barça, of 2,328,884.34 euros. On his Twitter account, the World Champion wrote “characters like this public television collector to defend his friends. Here you have 50% of my payroll collected as of December 30. Respect yourself a little.”

Characters with a quest for public television to defend their friends. Here you have 50% of the meva payroll collected on December 30. Respecta’t a mica. https://t.co/luHsMMqJD8 pic.twitter.com/l4IAtqvexU — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 7, 2022

The best paid in LaLiga

According to information from the French media, the ranking of the players with the most income per month in LaLiga is made up of Piqué, the leader of the ‘ranking’ with 2.33 million, followed by Bale, with 2.27, and Hazard, also with 2.27. follow him Sergio Busquets, with 1.91 million euros gross per month; David Alaba, with 1.88 and Antoine Griezmann, with 1.88.

The gross salaries per month of the Premier, Bundesliga, La Liga and Serie A according to @lequipe. Cristiano is the one who receives the most in England (2.63M€), Lewandowski the one who receives the most in Germany (2M€), Piqué the one who receives the most in Spain (2.3M€) and Dybala the one who receives the most in Italy (1.13M€). ). pic.twitter.com/FGGHKbAJy8 – Andrés Onrubia Ramos (@AndiOnrubia) March 22, 2022

In the coach categorys figure the ‘Cholo’ Simeone with income of 3.33 million euros per month (it would be almost 40 ‘kilos’ a year), followed by Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who earns 910,000 euros a month. The ‘top 3’ is closed by Marcelino, coach of Athletic Bilbao, with a monthly salary of 500,000 euros.