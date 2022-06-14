Gerard Piqué would be upset with Shakira for attitude after separation

It seems that the separation Shakira and Gerard Piqué continue to be talked about, especially since only a few weeks ago it was announced that they were no longer together since March of this year. The Spanish media have also said that the footballer who is upset with the singer, because he did not like his attitude before the public.

The central defender would feel that this is a “betrayal” and believes that this situation is annoying, as it is an uncomfortable matter: “But what do you think that he spends all day with one and the other? Please, be a little serious about these and remember that everyone copes with breakups as he can, ”her source reveals.

The media “ABC” of Spain assured that according to sources close to the athlete, Piqué will be upset that Shakira has allowed people close to her to talk about the details of the breakup, such as her sister, who spoke about this issue with the media.

They also declared that Shakira is still in love with him, but the world champion in 2010 continued with his life without the singer. Additionally, they commented that the relationship had been in trouble for some time, so the reason for the separation would not be infidelity.

Secondly, There is also a rumor that Shakira would move to Miami with her two children, Milan and Sasha, after it was reported that she stopped the sale of her house in this Florida city. However, this could be a legal problem for the couple.

“If this summer, as they say, the singer intends to move abroad with her children, the former couple will have to sign an authorization before a notary for the vacations in which the destination is clear, the duration of the vacations and that the minors return to their habitual residence where they are schooled, in this case Barcelona”Isabel Winkels, managing partner of the Winkels law firm, told ABC.

