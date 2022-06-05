Gerard Piqué would have paid more than $4 million dollars for his bachelor apartment

The rumors of the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué were confirmed through a statement released by the couple, which means that it is also true that the Spanish soccer player returned to his single apartment on Muntaner street, Barcelona.

For several days, information has been circulating that Piqué was no longer living in the large mansion he shared with the ColombianIt was even said that the Spaniard was seen entering the residence with a young woman who is said to be his new partner.

Pique he had this apartment since before he began his relationship with Shakira in 2010. According to some media, the FC Barcelona player bought this residence in 2009 for €4.5 million euros.

When The two began living together in a 40,900-square-foot mansion.Piqué rented the property to Cesc Fábregas and his girlfriend Daniella Seemann.

The apartment is located on the sixth floor of a building on Calle Muntaner, Barcelona, ​​and has three floors. According to ‘Vanity Fair’ this property has many luxuries and amenities such as billiards room, foyer, living room, dining room, kitchen, comfortable bedrooms and more.

The residence also has a terrace with a pool and all the ideal spaces to enjoy hours outdoors.

