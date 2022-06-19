Gerard Piqué’s ex-girlfriend launches a statement and reveals the nightmare he has lived

Núria Tomás, ex-partner of Gerard Piqué published a video in which he described the nightmare that you have experienced in the last few weeks. A moment that comes just when she was in the final stretch of her second pregnancy.

The businesswoman also assured that she is better and with her baby at home, but she also confessed that she has an enormous level of stress due to a difficult situation that she and the family she has created have had to face.

Undoubtedly, all this began with the footballer’s breakup with Shakira, just under a month ago. Due to this news, it began to affect people who once had any relationship with the athlete and also the Colombian.

Núria wanted to clarify several things in her video, the first was to confess the “harassment and shooting down of my phone” of which she has been a victim. “I need to tell you through my networks what I think,” this clip starts.

“To the 16 thousand followers who have arrived in recent weeks, tell you that you have come to this account because they have sold you that I have made a series in which he talked about a relationship that I had 12 years ago, that you are not going to find that, You’re going to be disappointed,” he explained.

Tomás also clarified that he only spoke for two minutes about what that relationship was in the first chapter of his series, nothing more. He does it, just as he says, within a context in which he also talks about other ex-partners of his.

“If you’re looking for gossip or anything, there isn’t. Yes, it coincided with the news of my ex-partner that I didn’t even know was happening… this was one of the projects that I had to leave closed,” he mentioned.

Finally, Núria announced that this video would only last a few weeks on her networks and that she would then delete it. The businesswoman ended a phase of her father who has always helped her a lot, especially right now.

“What they say in life cannot be avoided, what can be avoided is that it be true,” he concluded.