Gerard Pique’s infidelity: Singer Shakira hospitalized for an anxiety attack

Four days after the revelations about the marital crisis that the couple Gerard Piqué and Shakira are going through, new “leaks” now reveal a little more the very tense relations between the two stars. It must be said that this story occupies all the pages of the Spanish press.

Last twist to date, Shakira would have been hospitalized following an anxiety attack. It is in all that announces the media El Periodico, already at the origin of the announcement of the alleged infidelity of Gerard Pique with Shakira. According to the latest testimonies, the singer would have been the victim of a significant crisis. The Colombian star was reportedly transferred by ambulance and treated at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona, ​​as also reported by Ola magazine.

Sources close to the couple confirmed to the magazine that last Saturday the couple’s two cars were parked by the side of a road of Esplugues de Llobregat in Barcelona. Witnesses also noted the presence of an ambulance in which was Shakira, very nervous and unable to stop crying. In full panic attack.

Relatives of the singer accompanied her, in particular her mother, Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado, apparently very affected by this situation. Meanwhile, inside the ambulance, medical staff tried to calm the singer asking if she needed psychological help. Shakira reportedly replied: “Yes, take me to the Teknon clinic in Barcelona.”

Gérard Pique was also at his side. He would have tried to calm his fiancée by taking her in his arms. Then Shakira was taken to this clinic in Barcelona, ​​a facility where she gave birth to their two children.

