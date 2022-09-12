Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend pregnant? The crazy rumor!

While Gérard Piqué has decided to live his love affair with a young student in broad daylight, it is rumored that Shakira’s ex could become a dad again … What is it really? We tell you everything!

Gerard Pique has well and truly forgotten Shakira. The footballer, who allegedly cheated on the Colombian singer, found love in the arms of a 23-year-old student. Far from hiding, the football star does not hesitate to show off with his new conquest.

Thus, in its latest edition published this Wednesday, August 24, 2022the Spanish magazine Hello reveals new photos of the two lovebirds. The latter were surprised by photographers as they attended a marriage.

This detail that speaks

Since then, these shots have gone around the Web and have been much commented on. If some have pointed the finger the resemblance between the young woman and Shakirathis is another detail that was commented on the show El gordo y la flaca. This is a program broadcast on Univision, an American channel in the Spanish language.

As the newspaper found brandhost Raúl de Molina focused on the dress that Clara Chía Martí wore that day, Gerard Pique’s girlfriend. “You can see like a little belly. This woman is thin and you can see a little belly, ”he confided, thus launching pregnancy rumours.

Same observation in the show Chisme no likewhere a columnist exclaimed:

Clarita looks like she has a small belly. Could a baby be on the way?

¿Porqué están especulando that the new life of Piqué, Clara Chía, is embarazada? ¿Ustedes qué opinan? pic.twitter.com/NtMGlLEjcd — Ric La Torre (@RicLaTorreZ) August 24, 2022

The new novia of #sting Clara Chia Marti según version de ‘Chisme No Like’ podría estar embarazada, y es porque las recent photos de #clarachiamartin la que se ve junto a pique y besandose con el, señalan que luce diferente. pic.twitter.com/7t418xVcJf — lemodetvmagazine (@lemodetvmagazin) August 24, 2022

Relatives of Gerard Pique react

But as the rumor swells on social networks, the Spanish newspaper El Periodico reports that the entourage of the footballer and the student denied the rumours. While the two lovebirds were recently spotted at a concert, two journalists report:

The couple’s friends who accompanied them to the concert saw how Chía drank a few glasses of alcohol.

That should put an end to the rumors.

Shakira at its worst

Gerard Pique is already the proud father of two boys, born of his relationship with Shakira. Two little boys who made their mom smile again. Indeed, the Colombian singer would be at its worst since her breakup with the footballer. It must be said that the latter did not really spare him, not hesitating to appear publicly with his new girlfriendjust two months after the announcement of their separation.

“Couples can separate without absolutely nothing happening, but Gérard acts badly and does damage,” photographer Jordin Martin recently estimated.