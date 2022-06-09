Gerard Piqué’s ‘single’ life continues to make headlines

Gerard Piqué, leaving by car from the house where he has settled after his separation from Shakira Europa Press Reports / Europa Press 08/6/2022 Europe Press

There are more and more unknowns surrounding the breakup of Gerard Piqué and Shakira, but both the footballer and the singer remain silent after the concise joint statement with which they confirmed their separation last Saturday after days of intense rumours.

While there is speculation that the Colombian could leave Spain with her children to settle in Miami, Piqué’s entourage slips that the couple was broken three months ago, that it was then when the culé settled in his impressive triplex on Muntaner street and that There is nothing true in the information that suggests that he would have been unfaithful to Shakira with a young 20-year-old stewardess.

Even so, the footballer’s ‘single’ life continues to make headlines and it is insisted that the footballer enjoys this newly released singleness by hurrying up the nights in the best-known clubs in Barcelona. It is also said that everyone knew about the parties that Piqué supposedly organized for a long time on the terrace of his bachelor’s house, of which even Shakira would have known.

Information and speculation about which the defense continues to remain silent, turning a deaf ear to the role of ‘villain’ that is being granted to him in his separation from the Colombian. Very seriously, Gerard also does not comment on her alleged infidelities with Shakira or on her wishes to settle in Miami with her children.

This story was originally published on June 8, 2022 10:43 a.m.