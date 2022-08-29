Gerard Pique’s WhatsApp message sent to Shakira after their separation

It was on June 4 that Gerard Pique and Shakira confirmed their breakup after twelve years of relationship and two children together, Milan and Sasha. The footballer sent a message to his already ex-wife on Whatsapp in this new stage of their life.

As revealed by La Razón over the weekend, the FC Barcelona defender wished his ex-wife, Shakira good luck and success in their new estranged scene.

“I wish you the best, the important thing is the happiness and well-being of our children”, wrote Gérard Piqué to Shakira in a recent WhatsApp message.

Shakira and Pique have two children in common: nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha, who are directly affected by their parents’ separation and the media exposure it entails.

Separated from Shakira for almost three months, Gerard Pique has obviously already found love. The Spanish footballer was indeed photographed kissing a young woman at a music festival.

Pique y la nueva novia/lover pic.twitter.com/uqpiDn2OCb — Idek (@LovelyYou42) August 20, 2022

Shakira’s anger against Gérard Pique

But who is then the new darling of Gerard Pique? Aged 23, the lucky winner is called Clara Chía Martí. According to the Mirror, she is a public relations student, who works for Gerard Pique’s sports and media investment group, Kosmos.

According to the British media, the young woman would have already met Shakira because they would have worked together on events.

But according to a source close to Shakira’s family from the Spanish media Telecinco.

The interpreter of Waka Waka would be “very angry to see the father of his children with his girlfriend in public” due to an alleged pact between the two exes, in which they had agreed not to appear publicly with their partners during the first year since their split.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí have reportedly been getting closer and dating for several months, but have tried to keep quiet due to the sportsman’s recent breakup with the Colombian singer.