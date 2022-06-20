Gerard Piqu’s party in Stockholm with a young blonde

Lto break between Gerard Pique Y Shakira It was quite a bombshell for the gossip press, but not for the couple, who had already been estranged for a few months, as was stated from the close circle of both. From that moment on, many rumors arose about the footballer’s private lifewho according to the pink press leads a high and intense lifestyle.

‘Socialite‘ uncovered the player’s last party in Stockholm, Sweden. The Barcelona center-back went to the capital of the Nordic country for work reasons for his company Cosmos and then went to a massive party full of celebrities. The event was the international summit ‘Brilliant Minds‘ (Brilliant Minds), a congress that brings together all kinds of personalities from all corners of the planet.

Piqu was invited by daniel ekCEO of Spotifya company that recently announced a sponsorship agreement with the FC Barcelona.

party details

the influencer Katrin Zytomierska told ‘Socialit’ some details of this party: “Piqu was wearing a black sweatshirt, like everyone else“According to the influencer told the program, the player came with a blonde woman and was sitting in a stand.

“It’s a very special party in Stockholm. It wasn’t very late, 12 o’clock at night,” added Katrin. According to her statements, pique coincided with Alicia Keys, Naomi Campbell and Edward Norton, in addition to other important influencers and businessmen.

Merry-go-round, stage on the water…

Despite all the important people who came to Stockholm, mobile phones were not prohibited at the party and it was possible to record. The ‘Brilliant Minds’meanwhile, had everything: a merry-go-round, stage on the water, giant flares or the live performance of Florence. To close the event, a closure was made as if it were a music festival, with summer techno music.