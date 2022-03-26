Gerardo Martino could be fired even if he manages to qualify for the World Cup

After the dismal performance of the Mexican team in 2021 and after playing 4 games without a win against United States, the director of TRI, Gerardo Martino has been the target of harsh criticism and its continuity is in doubt in the final stretch of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying.

Mexico is in third place in the Octagonal, tied in points with the United States, but with a worse goal difference, and is only 3 units behind leader Canada.

Despite the ‘good numbers’, qualification for the World Cup is not assured and the TRI has to add at least 4 points of the 6 that remain to seal their pass to Qatar 2022.

Even if Tata Martino qualifies Mexico to Qatar he’s not guaranteed to be the head coach in said World Cup. Per @espnsutcliffe FMF is analyzing Miguel “el piojo” Herrera as a Plan “B”. https://t.co/VfCV25S8zo — herculez gomez (@herculezg)

March 26, 2022





The calendar seems to be in order for the TRI to achieve its pass, since it will face two teams eliminated in this process, so it would be a matter of time for Martino’s team to celebrate the pass to Qatar 2022, which surprisingly would not ensure their continuity in the TRI, as revealed by the journalist, León Lecanda, from ESPN.

Despite having a contract until the end of the 2022 World Cup, Martino will undergo an evaluation at the end of the Octagonal, that is, even with a ticket in hand, the managers will analyze the numbers and especially the ways in which the TRI has circumvented this process World Cup with Tata.

“Be careful with this information, what they tell me is that at the end of the Qualifiers there will be a very specific evaluation of the work of Gerardo Martino in the Mexican National Team. Be careful because Tata’s continuity is not guaranteed, beyond the fact that he gets the ticket to the World Cup, to be the coach of the National Team in Qatar 2022.

If the FMF decides to cut Martino, they would have to pay compensation of 2 million dollars plus the remaining wages for Tata in the next 8 months.

It will be an evaluation that the president of the Federation, Yon de Luisa, has to deliver to the Owners Council, it will be a very structured analysis of how the Mexican National Team ranks, if it ranks, that will define the future of the Tata in the remainder of the year,” said Lecanda.

On the other hand, ESPN journalist John Sutcliffe replied to Lecanda’s information and added that Miguel Herrera is the FMF’s candidate to replace Martino.

