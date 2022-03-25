Gerardo Martino displays concern with Mexico before facing Honduras: “We have lost calm”

2022-03-24
After the 0-0 draw against United States, the coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino, revealed the concerns with the squad prior to the match against Honduras that will determine their direct classification or not to the Qatar World Cup 2022.
In the words of the Argentine helmsman, the lack of confidence and tranquility has taken its toll on him, the effects of not making the moves.
“Sometimes the forcefulness has to do with calm and we have lost it in the last 25 meters of the field, not only when it comes to being able to score a goal, but also when passing or dribbling and facing with confidence,” he said. .
It may interest you: ‘Bolillo’ Gómez is excited about the future of Honduras after drawing against Panama: “This team is starting to do a good job for 2026”
And he added: “It is an issue that we have to recover, but I do prefer the fact that we have competed well with the United States.”
This match, unlike the first leg in the United States, made it clear that “I told the boys – I felt that the United States in Cincinnati had been one of the few teams that had dominated us and for us it was a pending matter to be able to match them during the 90 minutes”.
Watch: Relive the chronicle of Mexico vs. the United States
Mexico will have to face Honduras next Sunday, March 27 at 5:05 pm at the Olympic Stadium in San Pedro Sula behind closed doors.