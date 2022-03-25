Gerardo Martino displays concern with Mexico before facing Honduras: “We have lost calm”

2022-03-24

After the 0-0 draw against United States, the coach of the Mexican National Team, Gerardo Martino, revealed the concerns with the squad prior to the match against Honduras that will determine their direct classification or not to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

In the words of the Argentine helmsman, the lack of confidence and tranquility has taken its toll on him, the effects of not making the moves.

“Sometimes the forcefulness has to do with calm and we have lost it in the last 25 meters of the field, not only when it comes to being able to score a goal, but also when passing or dribbling and facing with confidence,” he said. .

