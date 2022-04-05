Gerardo Martino has already decided the future of Marcelo Flores; Will you go to Qatar?

Even with the possibility of changing selection for his Canadian and English passport, the striker of the Mexican team under 20, Marcelo Flores, is with the task of making sufficient merits to be considered in the Convocation of Gerardo ‘El Tata’ Martino to go to the Qatar World Cup 2022 later this year.

Flores is very close to making his debut with the first team in the Arsenal of the English Premier Leaguea club with which he is registering excellent numbers in his lower teams, for which the fans are crying out for him to be called up with the Absolute Mexican National Team and thus ‘ensure’ that he will represent the TRI.

Despite this, within the Mexican National Team the decision would have already been made not to contemplate Flores for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and they would wait for the footballer to continue his process, contemplating his maturity for the 2026 World Cup.

I hope to debut with the first team soon and have a serious chance of reaching Qatar. A player trained in England and that we hope for the good of the Mexican team becomes that long-awaited "10"

The striker was already taken into account with the first team of the Mexican National Team in December 2021 in a friendly against Chile and is expected to participate in some of the TRI friendlies in 2022, especially those that are not FIFA Date, although this will depend on the availability of the London club.

Marcelo has the possibility of making the switch in the national team, with the Canadian being the one that has shown the most interest in having him in their ranks, even with whom he could have a call to the Qatar World Cup 2022, as the manager, John Herdman.

Flores began his process in the Mexican National Team in the Sub 15 category, but in 2019 he had a call with England Sub 16, although the soccer player was inclined to continue with the TRI.

