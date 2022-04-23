Gerardo Martino is paralyzed knowing the next rivals of Mexico before the World Cup

The Mexico coach already knows the rivals he could have shortly before facing the World Cup

Strikers Writing April 22, 2022 8:00 p.m.

After overcoming a tough tie full of criticism despite qualifying directly for the next World Cup in Qatar, the Mexican National Team continues to prepare with different matches against great teams.

Facing the FIFA date in September, the board of the Mexican Football Federation wants to find strong rivals who also know what participation in the next World Cup in Qatar will be like.

Yon de Luisa and the rest of the directors want Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s ‘Tri’ to prepare for the World Cup with heavyweight rivals, and for this they would be negotiating to compete with two CONMEBOL teams that would have a presence in Qatar and It would help to prepare for the match against Argentina.

The teams of Brazil and Peru could be the rivals that Mexico has for that double date in September. On the one hand, the ‘canarinha’ is already classified and is one of the candidates for the world title.

While the Incas, led by fellow Argentine Ricardo Gareca, must play the World Cup playoff against New Zealand, in a duel that could practically take them to a new World Cup after returning in the 2018 edition.

During the next month of September, the Brazilians will precisely have to play against Argentina and this could help Martino’s men to prepare for their World Cup duel. Although it is not yet official, both meetings would be taking place in the United States